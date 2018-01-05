In this article







Ted Baker launch beauty tools



Ted Baker launch beauty tools Every



But such grooming tools can be just about the most boring thing to shop for - like ever.



Until Ted Baker did something clever and launched a range of



Plus they're all reasonably priced too so even if you do file your



Hurrah!



Ted Baker accessories from £5.00

Available from Boots







Every beauty regime requires a few nifty tools that can help see to all those details - we shudder to think what state our nails or brows would be in without a decent pair of nail clippers or tweezers.But such grooming tools can be just about the most boring thing to shop for - like ever.Until Ted Baker did something clever and launched a range of beauty tools that are high quality, pretty to look at (each tool has been given a midas touch) and beautifully packaged.Plus they're all reasonably priced too so even if you do file your nails with a designer Ted Baker emery board - a pack of three will only set you back £5.00.Hurrah!