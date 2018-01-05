Ted Baker launch beauty tools

>
Every beauty regime requires a few nifty tools that can help see to all those details - we shudder to think what state our nails or brows would be in without a decent pair of nail clippers or tweezers.

But such grooming tools can be just about the most boring thing to shop for - like ever.

Until Ted Baker did something clever and launched a range of beauty tools that are high quality, pretty to look at (each tool has been given a midas touch) and beautifully packaged.

Plus they're all reasonably priced too so even if you do file your nails with a designer Ted Baker emery board - a pack of three will only set you back £5.00.

Hurrah!

Ted Baker accessories from £5.00
Available from Boots 

24/01/2013
