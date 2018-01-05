Teeth Whitenining Product Reviews

In this article















Teeth whitening: Five ways to whiter teeth



If you've been inspecting your smile and have found it has lost its wow factor, it could be a time to look into teeth whitening And why not? There's plenty of incentives!Brighter, whiter teeth can increase your confidence and make you look younger, but getting your teeth whitened professionally can be an expense.While lifting stains from your teeth is a simple process, those of us with sensitive teeth, or sensitive bank balances, can find it more tricky.Luckily there are more and more teeth whitening treatments available that can brighten up those gnashers without polishing off your savings.We've tried and tested the top five teeth whitening treatments that are kind to sensitive teeth and to your bank balance.We also spoke to Dr. Tim Bradstock Smith, Head Dentist at The London Smile Clinic for his insider opinion on teeth whitening methods.