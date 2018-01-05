>
>
Teeth whitening: Ways to whiter teeth
  
LoveLite teeth whitening review
In this article

LoveLite teeth whitening review


LoveLite is a de-sensitising LED teeth whitening treatment.

How does it work?
LoveLite offer the UK's only de-sensitising teeth whitening system where a whitening gel is activated using a light emitting diode to remove staining.

The de-sensitising system uses a unique Magenta LED, to whiten and soothe the teeth, leading to a decrease in sensitivity.

What is it like?
This is so relaxing you can fall asleep!

A guard for your lips ensures that they are well out of the way while the teeth whitening process does its magic, so you can just listen to music and watch the timer on the light count down the minutes to whiter teeth - it's nice to know how much time you have got left to go.

Results:
This whitens teeth with a wow. It's super comfortable during the process although you may experience some teeth sensitivity for 24 hours afterwards.

You're also provided with a complete after care kit to brighten up your teeth at home between treatments.

While this is on the more expensive side, it's worth every penny!

Price:
£300 for 1 hour treatment
£180 for 30 minute treatment

Celebrity fans:
Mischa B, Lauren Pope and Billie Faiers

Sofeminine rating:

- LoveLite teeth whitening review

20/05/2013
Reader ranking:1/5 
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
'Baby bangs' the new trend in fringesMetallic Hair: the colours trending on Instagram
Winter nail inspirationThe Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were Born
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         