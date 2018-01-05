LoveLite teeth whitening review

LoveLite is a de-sensitising LED teeth whitening treatment.



How does it work?

LoveLite offer the UK's only de-sensitising teeth whitening system where a whitening gel is activated using a light emitting diode to remove staining.



The de-sensitising system uses a unique Magenta LED, to whiten and soothe the teeth, leading to a decrease in sensitivity.



What is it like?

This is so relaxing you can fall asleep!



A guard for your lips ensures that they are well out of the way while the teeth whitening process does its magic, so you can just listen to music and watch the timer on the light count down the minutes to whiter teeth - it's nice to know how much time you have got left to go.



Results:

This whitens teeth with a wow. It's super comfortable during the process although you may experience some teeth sensitivity for 24 hours afterwards.



You're also provided with a complete after care kit to brighten up your teeth at home between treatments.



While this is on the more expensive side, it's worth every penny!



Price:

£300 for 1 hour treatment

£180 for 30 minute treatment



Celebrity fans:

Mischa B, Lauren Pope and Billie Faiers



Sofeminine rating:

