Crest Whitening Strips review

Crest Whitening Strips allow you to get professional-level results minus the pro price tag.



How does it work?



Strips have to be left on the teeth for 30 minutes to take effect and can then be discarded.



What is it like?

Sticking the strips to your teeth is fuss free. Once applied they stay in place so you can be free to talk without fear that they will lift away.



This has to be the easiest DIY way to whiten teeth!



Results:

These get to work quickly - you’ll start seeing a whiter smile after three days, with full results in twenty days where you can reveal your whiter, brighter smile to the world.



With continued use your teeth will look noticably brighter - a really good pocket friendly option for whiter teeth.



Price:

3D Crest Whitening Strips Professional Effects - 20 treatments

RRP: £49.95

Available from



Sofeminine rating:

