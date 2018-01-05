Transformulas Professional White Pen review

Transformulas Professional White Pen is a DIY treatment which gets to work in 60 seconds and can brighten teeth by up to six shades.



How does it work?

This teeth whitening pen contains a low concentration of carbamide peroxide to brighten and whiten teeth in as little as five days.



It works by extracting moisture from your teeth through tiny porous holes in your enamel. The peroxide can then enter the teeth and bleach them as part of an oxidisation process which transforms coloured compounds in the teeth into colourless ones.



What is it like?

You simply dry your teeth off with a tissue and paint your teeth with the tip of the brush. Wait for 60 seconds then wash off.



The gel is cooling and zingy, so it's actually quite refreshing. Application is easy but you have to make sure your lips don't touch the teeth and wipe off the product - which means pulling lots of strange facial expressions.



Results:

For a pen whitening product this does give impressive results. If you have slight staining from your coffee habit or even plaque build up, this will brighten up those pearly whites.



But you must have patience! You won't get dramatic results overnight, so if you're a "I-want-it-now" kinda girl, you may get bored.



Price:

Transformulas Professional White Pen

RRP: £31.40

Available from Feel Unique



Sofeminine rating:

