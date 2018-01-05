Pearly's Weekly Brighten Powder

Pearly's Brighten Powder is a weekly powder treatment which lifts stains away gently.



How does it work?

This little box of magic powder is supposed to be used as a top up between teeth whitening treatments, but it is also good on it's own as a way to lift light stains on a regular basis.



It's a best-seller for Pearly's as it can be used to combat both stains from food and drink as well as removing stains from a build up of plaque.



What is it like?

Essentially this is just like cleaning your teeth. Simply place some powder on your tooth brush and work into the teeth. It will foam a little and doesn't feel uncomfortable.



However, it is a powdered product and can be a little messy - the packaging can make it difficult to control how much you place on the tooth brush, but for the price this box of powder is a good budget beauty buy.



Results:

Teeth are kept white and bright, but for heavy stains you could be disappointed with the results.



Best for maintaining white teeth rather than a solution to seriously stained gnashers.