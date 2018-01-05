- Brilliance Whitening Treatment review

>
>
Teeth whitening: Ways to whiter teeth
  
Brilliance Whitening Treatment (aka MegaWhite) is a new express oxygen treatment that's perfect for sensitive teeth.

How does it work?

This 20 minute treatment works by the patient biting down on a gel filled tray which bursts under pressure and surrounds the teeth.

The gel contains safe active oxygen as its active ingredient. Unlike peroxide, active oxygen is safe on lips and gums, and won't cause sensitivity.
A halogen light accelerates the whitening process, so all you have to do is lie back and grin.

What is it like?
Your teeth are assessed then cleaned before you are asked to bite down on the gel tray.

On biting down the gel bursts and surrounds your teeth. Then the halogen lamp is placed in front of your mouth and you simply lie and wait for your teeth to get all kinds of bright!

The downside? Biting down on the gel tray for 20 minutes can be uncomfortable for your jaw.

Results:
Teeth are noticeably brighter post treatment - it's amazing how many shades you can go up in only 20 minutes - on average this treatment lifts teeth by seven shades (depending on your starting point).

Best of all, this teeth whitening treatment does not cause any sensitivity - 100 percent pain free!

Price:
RRP: £99.00
Available from Favero Digioia Costa Clinic

Celebrity fans:
Kirk Norcross, Sinead O'Connor

Sofeminine rating:
20/05/2013
Reader ranking:1/5 
Latest… 05/01/2018
