Eating apples

Sometimes traditional methods are still some of the best - and baking soda is still a great way to brighten up those teeth - but it has to be done in moderation.



Dr. Tim Bradstock-Smith says: "Baking soda can work well for whitening teeth gradually and is actually included in some whitening toothpastes. You can mix in a bit with your regular toothpaste to get the same effect.



"I wouldn’t recommend doing this too often though as it can actually harm the teeth in the long run. Another simple way to lift stains is to snack on apples, celery and carrots, which have enough abrasiveness to clean the tooth surface."



Who knew? Pass us an apple!

