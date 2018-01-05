In this article















Keep it clear

If you really are watching the pennies then consistently making the right lifestyle choices can be a good way to keep your pearly's looking white.



As Dr. Bradstock-Smith says: "Watching your lifestyle choices can make a big difference. If you are a smoker this will affect the colour of your teeth, so if you are really committed to that white smile, give up now!



"When you’re out for a drink with your mates ditch the ‘social’ smoking habit too. Soft drinks, coffee, tea and wine all stain teeth and can damage tooth enamel too, so if you cut these out of your diet, or at least moderate how much you have, then that will help your teeth to stay whiter."

