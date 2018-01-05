- The Sex and the City girls’ beauty secrets

Four years after the TV series ended, we finally get to catch up with the lives of our four fave New Yorkers...and we can't wait!



To whet your appetite ahead of the film release, we've taken a closer look at the SATC girls' beauty routines and have uncovered their secrets so you can do your hair and make-up Manhattan-style.



Find out how to get a fresh complexion like Carrie's, smooth skin like Charlotte's, shiny hair like Miranda's and sultry eyes like Samantha's...so you too can be a Big Apple beauty!



Plus take our test to find out which SATC girl you are!









