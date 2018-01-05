>
>
>
Make-up Techniques

The Sex and the City girls’ beauty secrets

Article in images
  

- The Sex and the City girls’ beauty secrets
Four years after the TV series ended, we finally get to catch up with the lives of our four fave New Yorkers...and we can't wait!

To whet your appetite ahead of the film release, we've taken a closer look at the SATC girls' beauty routines and have uncovered their secrets so you can do your hair and make-up Manhattan-style.

Find out how to get a fresh complexion like Carrie's, smooth skin like Charlotte's, shiny hair like Miranda's and sultry eyes like Samantha's...so you too can be a Big Apple beauty!

Plus take our test to find out which SATC girl you are!




SM, CB

 
  
Beauty Editor
20/05/2008 10:07:00
Tags Make-up Techniques
Reader ranking:3.6/5 
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Winter nail inspirationThe Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were Born
The biggest make up mistakes YOU are making!Beauty Icons From The Year You Were Born
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         