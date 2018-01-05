>
>
>
Make-up Techniques
The Sex and the City girls’ beauty secrets
Article in images

Sarah Jessica Parker alias Carrie Bradshaw

 
© Sarah-Jessica Parker - Sipa / Charles Sykes

Her features: soft eyes and larger than life hair.

Beauty secrets to steal from Carrie:

> Her fresh complexion
Her secret: Before applying foundation, she applies a base (green to cover up red blotches and apricot for a healthy glow).
Expert's advice: Choose a foundation that matches your skin tone (go for one with a lot of coverage if your skin is oily, liquid foundation if it's dry, and a compact for combination skin). If, like SJP, you're blonde with fair skin, sweep a little pink blusher over the top of your cheekbones, up towards your temples, to get a beautiful glow.

> Volume in her hair
Her secret: She shapes her curls with styling products. She wears her curls tight for a sophisticated look, natural for a girl-about-town look, and wide and tumbling for a casual look.
Expert's advice: Wring your hair dry then apply volumising mousse, spray or serum. Use your fingers to shape your curls and fix them in place with a hairband. After a few minutes, release your hair from the band and finish by drying with your head tipped forward. Result: perfectly shaped curls.

Beauty Editor
05/05/2008
