Cynthia Nixon alias Miranda Hobbes

Her features: Blue eyes, a glowing complexion and shiny hair.



Beauty secrets to steal from Miranda:



> Her misty-eyed look

Her secret: A combination of blue eyes, pink eyeshadow and red hair!

Expert advice: Apply a little white eyeshadow all over your eyelid, going up to the brows. Apply pink eyeshadow to the outer corner of the eye, blending it towards the inner corner. Finish with a coat of brown mascara for added intensity.



> Her shiny hair

Her secret: Shine serum.

Expert's advice: Apply shine serum between two shampoos, but only to the tips so you don't make your hair greasy.



