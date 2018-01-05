Cynthia Nixon alias Miranda Hobbes

© Cynthia Nixon - Sipa / ADC Diffusion
Her features: Blue eyes, a glowing complexion and shiny hair.
Beauty secrets to steal from Miranda:
> Her misty-eyed look
Her secret: A combination of blue eyes, pink eyeshadow and red hair!
Expert advice: Apply a little white eyeshadow all over your eyelid, going up to the brows. Apply pink eyeshadow to the outer corner of the eye, blending it towards the inner corner. Finish with a coat of brown mascara for added intensity.
> Her shiny hair
Her secret: Shine serum.
Expert's advice: Apply shine serum between two shampoos, but only to the tips so you don't make your hair greasy.
Find out which beauty product Miranda couldn't live without!