Kristin Davis alias Charlotte York



© Kristin Davis - Sipa / Catuffe



Her features: Smooth, glowing skin and gorgeous locks.



Beauty secrets to steal from Charlotte:



> Smooth, glowing skin

Her secret: Meticulous cleansing, morning and night.

Expert advice: Even if you cleanse, tone and moisturise regular as clockwork, dead skin cells build up and make skin look dull. To make sure your skin stays porcelain pretty, exfoliate once or twice a week, paying particular attention to the centre of your face. And invest in some sunkissed moisturiser!



> Smooth hair

Her secret: She achieves smooth roots with serum, and detailed curls with wet-look wax.

Expert advice: Trace a parting down one side, then dry and brush hair with your head tipped forward for natural volume.





