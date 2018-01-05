Kim Cattrall alias Samantha Jones

© Kim Cattrall - Sipa / Sang Hoon
Her features: Smouldering eyes and luscious lips.
Beauty secrets to steal from Samantha:
> Her pout
Her secret: Shiny, lacquered lipsticks that accentuate the contours of her lips.
Expert advice: For extra volume, outline your upper lip with a thin line of white lip pencil and apply a little peary beige eyeshadow to the centre of the lower lip.
> Her sultry eyes
Her secret: Strong eye make-up, but not too much of it.
Expert's advice: Apply brown or plum eyeshadow to intensify your pupils, then a light eye-liner, followed by brown mascara. Don't overdo it underneath your eyes, otherwise you'll end up looking like you've had a few too many late nights!
Find out which beauty product Samantha couldn't live without!