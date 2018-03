© Clarins



Fair skin has the right to be sunkissed too... as long as it's subtle! The new Sun Face Palette from Clarins is light to wear, contains SPF and gives a natural sunkissed glow.



Even Miranda could find time in her busy schedule to dust her cheeks with this!



Clarins Sun Face Palette SPF20

Available in 2 shades: Amber Sun for fair skin and Spicy Sun for tanned/dark skin.

Price: £25

Information: 0800 036 3558

www.clarins.co.uk