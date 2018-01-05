Samantha's beauty buy



© Phyto



Dull hair? Restore colour and radiance with illuminating shampoo by Phyto. Leave on for 5 to 10 minutes, depending on the intensity and light effect that you're after. For a more intense look, either increase the time you leave it on or the frequency of shampoos. Hair is washed, hydrated, supple and shines in a multitude of shades. It also smells of yummy caramel!



Given Samantha's eagerness for discovering new forms of pleasure, this shampoo is right up her street!



Phyto Phytolumière shampoo

Price: £15 (200 ml)

Available from most major department stores

www.phyto.com