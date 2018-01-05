>
>
>
Make-up Techniques
The Sex and the City girls’ beauty secrets
Article in images

Samantha's beauty buy

   
Samantha's beauty buy
© Phyto

Dull hair? Restore colour and radiance with illuminating shampoo by Phyto. Leave on for 5 to 10 minutes, depending on the intensity and light effect that you're after. For a more intense look, either increase the time you leave it on or the frequency of shampoos. Hair is washed, hydrated, supple and shines in a multitude of shades. It also smells of yummy caramel!

Given Samantha's eagerness for discovering new forms of pleasure, this shampoo is right up her street!

Phyto Phytolumière shampoo
Price: £15 (200 ml)
Available from most major department stores
www.phyto.com




  
 
Beauty Editor
05/05/2008
Tags Make-up Techniques
Reader ranking:5/5 
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Metallic Hair: the colours trending on InstagramWinter nail inspiration
The Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were BornThe biggest make up mistakes YOU are making!
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         