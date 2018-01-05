In this article































You've been tangoed

Well, were else were we gonna start? You can’t look 100% TOWIE unless you’re sporting a hard-core tan, so get faking it! As ex-TOWIE Amy Childs told us “tanning is essential" to the look.



Laurens Way Darker than Dark Tanning Mousse Luckily TOWIE’s very own Lauren Goodger has released her own fake tan , so you know it’s going to get you looking just as bronzed as her in no time. Reem.Available in Medium or Darker than Dark it’s up to you just how TOWIE you want to go.Worried about going wrong? Don't worry, we got expert advice from tanning veteran Lauren: "Use make-up removal wipes straight away to correct any overuse of product." RRP: £11.50 Available from Laurens Way

