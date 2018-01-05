Flutter those lashes

>
>
TOWIE beauty tips: Get the look!
  
Fake eyelashes might be an effort to put on (glue in the eye anyone?) but they make our eyes pop and add instant sex appeal. No wonder they're a TOWIE essential.

Amy Childs is dedicated to the eyelash cause and wears them day and night, and even has her own range.

But despite being a full-time glamourpuss and false lash wearer, she still mixes it up for her evening look: “I would wear darker eye makeup and change my day lashes from Flirt to either Temptress or Heartbreaker.”

She agrees with us that lashes are an absolute must: “I love how Essex girls always look after themselves and look great - even if they pop to the supermarket they still put on their lashes!

Amy Childs Temptress Eyelashes
RRP: £8.00
Abby Driver
26/07/2012
Latest… 05/01/2018
