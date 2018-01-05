In this article































The right tools

Ok, so you’re about to slap on the fake tan, but are you really going to use your hands? Amateur!



The tanning pros know it’s all about the right tools, that’s why Amy Childs has created her very own tanning mitt, to avoid the dreaded orange hand giveaway.



But don’t forget to rub a small amount of tan over the backs of your hands, or that could be an even bigger fake tan disaster.

So next time you want a believable tan with no tell-tale signs - remember - apply with a mitt! Amy Childs tanning mitt RRP: £4.00 Available at Amy Childs Official

