Layer your locks
Celebrity extortionist Feleny Georghiou has launched her own range of clip-in extensions, perfect for adding volume to your hair à la TOWIE.
Simply pick the right shade then clip into your hair for an instantly thicker 'do - perfect for high impact hair.
Maria from TOWIE says on her blog: “I have hair extensions, and a big secret is to use [Nice 'n Easy] conditioner on extensions to keep them smooth.”
Smart idea!
A-List Clip In Hair Extensions
RRP: 19.99
Available at Tesco
Abby Driver
26/07/2012
