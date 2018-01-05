>
TOWIE beauty tips: Get the look!
  
Big, bouncy, beautiful
If you’re after big, bouncy hair then rollers are a must. They create beautiful curls and when blitzed with hairspray, they can last all day.

These ones, designed by TOWIE’s Lauren Goodger are designed to be worn in bed. But don’t worry about a bad night’s sleep and a cricked neck, they flatten under pressure meaning they’re totally comfy!

Lauren's other tip for big beautiful hair is: "Blow dry it upside down for extra volume."

To use the curlers simply apply to dry hair before bed time, go to sleep and wake up with Sugar Hut hair in the morning.

Laurens Way Dream Rollers
RRP: £7.95
Available from Laurens Way
Abby Driver
26/07/2012
