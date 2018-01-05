>
TOWIE beauty tips: Get the look!
  
Glitz your bits
Glitz your bits


Alright, so this might be pushing it a bit far, but c’mon, it is a TOWIE beauty special!

If you’re feeling brave and want to glitz your bits with bling, a DIY vajazzle could be just thing.

If you can’t afford the salon outing (maybe your reputation is too big a price to pay) then this DIY pack is a great alternative. Plus a thousand times less embarrassing!

They last for around three days of sparkly goodness and can be reapplied with eyelash glue if you want to prolong the wear.

Vajazzles
RRP: £4.99
Available from Find Me A Gift
Abby Driver
26/07/2012
