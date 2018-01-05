In this article































Pucker up

TOWIE Lauren Goodger told gossipdrip: “My favourite brand of all time is Mac hands down. I love the the Plushglass lip-gloss in Ample Pink. I have tried other brands before but nothing compares to Mac.”



A glowing review indeed!



Lydia Bright is also a superfan, telling I Am Fabulicious: "My favourite beauty brand is Mac they have such a wide range of make up that is so professional and used by many make up artists.



The results create a flawless coverage that doesn't looked caked on."

The Plushglass gloss has a pearlised high shine finish and not only adds a glamorous sheen, but also moisturises, soothes and visibly plumps



Plushglass in Ample Pink

RRP: £17.00

Available from MAC The Plushglass gloss has a pearlised high shine finish and not only adds a glamorous sheen, but also moisturises, soothes and visibly plumps lips too. Cor blimey!

