Pucker up
TOWIE Lauren Goodger told gossipdrip: “My favourite brand of all time is Mac hands down. I love the the Plushglass lip-gloss in Ample Pink. I have tried other brands before but nothing compares to Mac.”
A glowing review indeed!
Lydia Bright is also a superfan, telling I Am Fabulicious: "My favourite beauty brand is Mac they have such a wide range of make up that is so professional and used by many make up artists.
The results create a flawless coverage that doesn't looked caked on."
The Plushglass gloss has a pearlised high shine finish and not only adds a glamorous sheen, but also moisturises, soothes and visibly plumps lips
too. Cor blimey!
Plushglass in Ample Pink
RRP: £17.00