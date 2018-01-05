>
>
TOWIE beauty tips: Get the look!
  
Pucker up
In this article

Pucker up


TOWIE Lauren Goodger told gossipdrip: “My favourite brand of all time is Mac hands down. I love the the Plushglass lip-gloss in Ample Pink. I have tried other brands before but nothing compares to Mac.”

A glowing review indeed!

Lydia Bright is also a superfan, telling I Am Fabulicious: "My favourite beauty brand is Mac they have such a wide range of make up that is so professional and used by many make up artists.

The results create a flawless coverage that doesn't looked caked on."


The Plushglass gloss has a pearlised high shine finish and not only adds a glamorous sheen, but also moisturises, soothes and visibly plumps lips too. Cor blimey!

Plushglass in Ample Pink
RRP: £17.00
Available from MAC
Abby Driver
26/07/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
When Runway Models Fall On The Catwalk!Play Our 2048 Game!
Celebrity kids: Celebs with their offspringDIY Valentine's Day Gifts: romantic ideas to surprise your love
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         