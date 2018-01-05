In this article































A good foundation

Well jel of flawless Essex girl skin? Do like TOWIE do and pile on the foundation.



The TOWIE look is all about layering foundation to give maximum coverage and a flawless finish.



Maria Fowler gives a tutorial on her blog which involves three layers of foundation and concealer to achieve her flawless skin. Wowsers.



Amy is a big fan of Airbase foundation to achieve immaculate skin, in fact she loves it so much she now sells it at her salon: “I'm excited to be offering Airbase Airbrush makeup at my salon - the finish is always 100% flawless, and stays on for hours thanks to the silky silicone formulation."



Airbase Foundation RRP: £32.95 Available from Airbase Makeup

