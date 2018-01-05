>
TOWIE beauty tips: Get the look!
  
Triumphant tresses
Triumphant tresses


If you want big, sexy hair then you’re destined to become best friends with your hair spray.

It’ll keep your towering TOWIE 'do looking tiptop all night long meaning you can focus on having fun and not checking up on your hair every five minutes.

TOWIE’s Lydia Bright is a big fan of Mark Hills Party The Night Away Firm Hold hairspray, which he used to style her hair at this year’s BAFTAs.

Well, if it’s good enough for the BAFTA’s...

Party The Night Away Firm Hold hairspray

RRP: £6.29
Available from Boots
