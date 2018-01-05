In this article































Classy not brassy

One of the most coveted looks on TOWIE is peroxide blonde, but how do they keep bleached tresses looking so bright and gorgeous?



According to Lydia Bright, the answer is specially formulated hair care, Touch of Silver which contains violet pigment: “I love the way Touch of Silver brightens my hair between trips to the hairdressers! It keeps my hair bright and shiny.”



There’s a daily shampoo and conditioner too, and intensive treatments, so you can pick a product to suit your blonde hair needs!



A touch of silver daily condition

RRP: £2.03 Available from Boots

