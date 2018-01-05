Sexy and soft
Any TOWIE-wannabe worth their vajazzle knows that it’s important to moisturise and take good care of your skin.
Amy says: “I always make sure that I moisturise and look after my skin.” A good move as dry skin can lead to premature ageing. Not hot.
TOWIE’s Lucy and Frankie are big fans of Palmer’s Cocoa
Butter Formula Body Lotion.
The creamy moisturiser
is made from pure Cocoa Butter and is enriched with Vitamin E, which can help lessen the appearance of scars, stretch marks
and skin imperfections, and at under a fiver it's a total beauty
bargain!
Palmer’s Cocoa Butter Formula Body Lotion
RRP: £3.77