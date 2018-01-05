|
TOWIE beauty tips: Get the look!
Scrub up well
With all those layers of TOWIE-tastic make-up you’re gonna need some serious R&R for your skin.
Even mega-glam Amy agrees: “I always take my makeup off at the end of the day, use a good moisturiser and have regular facials. I also make sure that I use an SPF when I go out in the sun as it is so important to tan safely!”
Once in a while our skin needs an extra intense cleanse and St. Ives Apricot Scrub is TOWIE approved.
Lydia Bright was so impressed with the results she said: “I feel confident going make-up free as I’d seen the benefits of using the scrub three or four times a week. My skin looked brighter and more radiant almost instantly.”
St. Ives Apricot Scrub
RRP: £4.99
Available from Boots
Abby Driver
26/07/2012
