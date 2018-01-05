In this article































High shine nails

You might not think that as long as you have fake tan and big lashes, that the details like nails are less important, but seasoned Essex girl Amy insists it’s a must if you want the TOWIE look.



She says: “I think it is really important to have nice hands and feet and have regular manicures and pedicures!”



So on that note, why not try Nubar’s nail polishes?TOWIE’s Lauren Pope was recently spotted adorning her nails with this in a recent episode.



Her shade of choice - Diamond Seal and Shine - is perfect for sealing in the colour beneath and ensuring your nails amp up the shine factor to the max.



Nubar in Diamond Seal and Shine

RRP: £6.56 Available from Beauty Shed

