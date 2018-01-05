|
TOWIE beauty tips: Get the look!
Pearly whites
Eye-wateringly bright nashers are a must if you're after TOWIE perfection. Amy says: “I recently had veneers done by The Hospital Group as white teeth are really important.”
But if you’re not ready for veneers just yet, we’ve found you an alternative.
SWISSDENT is a non-abrasive whitening toothpaste that will leave your teeth pearly white in no time.
Calcium peroxides penetrate the fine cracks and gaps between teeth and effectively bleach teeth to a TOWIE appropriate level of blindingly white.
SWISSDENT whitening toothpaste
RRP: £9.70
Available from Boots
Abby Driver
26/07/2012
