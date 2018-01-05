>
TOWIE beauty tips: Get the look!
  
Pearly whites
Pearly whites


Eye-wateringly bright nashers are a must if you're after TOWIE perfection. Amy says: “I recently had veneers done by The Hospital Group as white teeth are really important.”


But if you’re not ready for veneers just yet, we’ve found you an alternative.
SWISSDENT is a non-abrasive whitening toothpaste that will leave your teeth pearly white in no time.

Calcium peroxides penetrate the fine cracks and gaps between teeth and effectively bleach teeth to a TOWIE appropriate level of blindingly white.

SWISSDENT whitening toothpaste  
RRP: £9.70
Available from Boots
