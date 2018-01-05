>
TOWIE beauty tips: Get the look!
Defy gravity
Defy gravity


It’s no secret that lots of the TOWIE girls have had boob jobs to pump up their natural assets.

But if you’re not ready for surgery and just want a slightly bigger, perkier bust, we’ve got the product for you.

Elevate is a brand new product that had a waiting list of 10,000 units before it had even been launched to the public. It’s also fully backed with clinical trials - always good to know!

It's formulated with the natural active ingredient Commipheroline which stimulates the production of fat in the breasts to help increase size whilst also toning and smoothing, meaning not only do you get bigger boobs but fine lines are also reduced.

Two birds one stone? Yes please!

Elevate Bust Firming Cream
RRP: £69.95
Available from Beauty Products Direct
Abby Driver
26/07/2012
