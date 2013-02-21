Nicki Minaj hair

Love 'em or loathe 'em, you can't deny that Nicki Minaj's hairstyles have attitude.



With her topiary-inspired wig and leopard print weave, to name just a few hair shockers, Nicki Minaj's hair raising 'dos prove she's a true trend-setter and not one to follow the crowd.



If you're searching for a unique hairstyle, you're in the right place.



We've kept track of Nicki Minaj's hair history, from those Barbie blonde curls to that bubblegum pink beehive - but we're not sure we'd be brave enough to try many of these looks!



Last updated by Lareese Craig on 10th September 2013



All images SIPA.