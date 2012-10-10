Tulisa hair: Ultra trendy tresses

Since singer-songwriter Tulisa became an X-Factor judge she’s been known for her long glossy hair in trademark brunette. So it was a big shock when she went back to her former N-Dubz days of platinum blonde hair for a daring few weeks!



We think Tulisa and her hair can rock either look (well jel!) but we ultimately prefer her dark hair, it makes her look super sophisticated and suits her skin tone down to the ground.



So if you wanna have a peek at Tulisa’s hair history from N-Dubz to X-Factor get clicking - we've rounded up her most gorgeous up-dos to her most disastrous hair dyes.



Which Tulisa look is your fave?



Images SIPA

