Nicole Scherzinger hair: Sleek 'n shiny

Nicole Scherzinger has got the hair of our dreams. Eternally shiny, bouncy and well maintained this is one barnet we've gone green-eyed for.



No matter how she wears it she always looks sleek and ready to go.



These days she's turned her back on black and has added caramel and honey highlights to change up her look.



And with X Factor season upon us again we just can't help it - we’re obsessed with Nicole Scherzinger’s hair.



We want those tresses!



Updated by Ursula Dewey



Images from GETTY and SIPA

