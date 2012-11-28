Nicola Roberts hair: Red hot style

Nicola Roberts shot to fame with mega successful girl band Girls Aloud. Since then she has released her own solo album, created her own make-up range and successfully protested for under 18s to be banned from sunbeds.



Phwoar, time for a break yet?!



But it’s not just her popstar status we love, we also can’t enough of Nicola Roberts hair! She’s tried out brunette and blonde, but we’ll always think of her as a fiery red who rocks the colour in every shade.



So if you want to get some gingespiration in your life, look no further than our Nicola Roberts hair history album…



Images Sipa