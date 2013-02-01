Ellie Goulding Hairstyles & Indie Girl Tresses

We don't know about you lot, but we can't get enough of indie girl Ellie Goulding and her sweet, sing-a-long beats.



But aside from her music prowess, the girl's got pretty awesome hair too. From her curly blonde beginnings to her candyfloss pink undercut, Ellie is as adventurous as she is cool! So what are you waiting for? Get clicking for some serious Ellie Goulding hair inspiration...



All pictures WENN.