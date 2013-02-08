Home / Beauty / Hair / Catwalk hair trends for spring/summer 2013: Fashion Week hairstyles

Spring/summer 2013 is set to be a vintage year for hairstyle trends.

From sixties beehives to tiny fishtail plaits, cute crops and sleek low slung buns, there's plenty of hairspiration in this lot of behind-the-scenes beauty snaps.

We love the shiny side partings and faux fringes at DKNY and the tousled just-out-of-bed hair at Just Cavalli but which is your fave new hair trend?

All images from Pixelformula