Celebrities with red hair: Flame haired beauties

When it comes to head-turning colour no one makes as much impact as a flame haired beauty.



That's why we're fans of ginge in all its forms, from auburn waves to pillar box red to plummy shades and hot haired hues.



We've rounded up the red headed celebs that make us want to reach for the hair dye bottle pronto. From Christina Hendrick's deep chestnut red to Emma Stone's cute colour play, whether these A-listers have stayed true to scarlet or changed colour since, one thing's for sure - they look red hot.



©Getty