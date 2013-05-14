Celebrities with straight hair: Sleek and chic
Use the left and right keys of your keyboard to navigate the album
Straight and sleek locks are the way to go for a sharp look that shows off your features.
From poker straight tresses to sleek and chic bobs and flat ironed fringes there's plenty of A-list hairspiration to choose from in our edit of celebrities with straight hair.
All images from @Getty
From poker straight tresses to sleek and chic bobs and flat ironed fringes there's plenty of A-list hairspiration to choose from in our edit of celebrities with straight hair.
All images from @Getty