Choosing your lip colour © Helena Rubinstein There’s a huge range of lip colour out there. Choose one you like that suits you:

- Glossy lipstick makes lips shiny but isn't long-lasting.

- Transparent lipstick highlights your smile with a very natural look.

- Matte lipstick is long-lasting and gives lips a smooth, ultra-sophisticated look.

- Satin/Sheer lipstick results in an intense, glossy colour and gives lots of coverage.

- Pearly/Frosted lipstick adds sparkle to your smile with light-reflecting effects.



Take a look at our guide to applying lipstick .



Your lip liner should be a tone darker than your lipstick.



Meanwhile, lip gloss makes your lips dazzle and shine, and can also hydrate and care for them.

