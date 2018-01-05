Carolyn McCall takes over "She is tough, but not unapproachable,” said easyJet spokesman Stefan Aust. “Not one of these arrogant managers." That, he said, was his first impression. "I'm looking forward very much to working with her. She seems very determined to bring new life to the company."



Much of her vitality and endurance comes from her private life, people say. She is a mother of three children who always seems to be very present during the work day, but who generally avoids putting in long hours.



The family lives in a spacious house in the country outside North London, and McCall’s husband works from home, running his own cricket promotion company.



Currently, McCall is president of the Guardian Media Group (GMG); she knows the airline business only as a passenger. This is something that leaves some financial analysts with a lot of doubt.



But her background is viewed differently by many at at easyJet. "EasyJet has been looking for someone who is familiar in a fiercely competitive market, which has set itself apart with customer orientation and user behavior and has perhaps even experience with lobbying," they say at the firm. "All this was true for Carolyn McCall. That is why she was so suitable."



For her part, McCall wants to focus on both her strengths and easyJet’s: things like customer orientation, keeping costs low and expanding the business. Those who expected some sort of major sea change may be disappointed.









