3. Pick a funding option

On Indiegogo you have two funding options.



The first is called Fixed Funding. This means that if you don't hit your goal, you don't take any of the money.



The second option is called Flexible Funding. This lets you to keep the funds you raise even if you don't reach your target.



To decide which one is right for you, ask yourself if you could still get your project off the ground with only a portion of the funds you're trying to raise. If you could, choose Flexible.