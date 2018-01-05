4. Make a pitch video

Making a video about your pitch will make a massive difference to your funds. In fact, it's been found that campaigns with videos raise 114% more than those without.



So what do you need to include in this video? Well first off, it might sound obvious, but you need to make your video about your campaign. You need to say clearly what you are doing, where the money is going and also mention the perks that are being offered. You want to tell your story and what you're trying to achieve.



The best videos are around three minutes long and are transparent and personable.



