>
>

Inspirational Women: Daisy Knights

 
Who is Daisy Knights?
In this article
Who is Daisy Knights?

Looking for a new jewellery crush? Allow us to introduce Daisy Knights. The Central Saint Martins graduate is enjoying a steep rise to accessories fame at the tender age of 23-years-old.

She makes avant-garde jewelry inspired by nature - think feather earrings and embellished skull rings infused with modern punk attitude.  “It’s about having fun with what you wear - mixing silver and gold and wearing what you want, when you want” she tells us from her Cotswolds workshop. “We love layering and when it comes to jewellery, we think the more the better!”

So when did this passion start? “I was 11! I used to help my dad in his workshop – silversmithing was his hobby. I knew at that age that I was going to be a jewellery designer and have my own line.”
Alison Taylor
09/06/2010
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
Hot celebrity men in uniformTime management tips: Get more done in less time
Your Yearly Horoscopes 2017 Naturally beautiful celebrities
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Changing your name | How to change your name
Work for yourself - get your small business online
How to deal with redundancy
Registering and voting: everything you need to know
See all Women in Focus guides
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         