Inspirational Women: Daisy Knights

Who is Daisy Knights?



Looking for a new jewellery crush? Allow us to introduce Daisy Knights. The Central Saint Martins graduate is enjoying a steep rise to accessories fame at the tender age of 23-years-old.



She makes avant-garde jewelry inspired by nature - think feather earrings and embellished skull rings infused with modern punk attitude. “It’s about having fun with what you wear - mixing silver and gold and wearing what you want, when you want” she tells us from her Cotswolds workshop. “We love layering and when it comes to jewellery, we think the more the better!”



So when did this passion start? “I was 11! I used to help my dad in his workshop – silversmithing was his hobby. I knew at that age that I was going to be a jewellery designer and have my own line.”





