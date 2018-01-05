>
Inspirational Women: Daisy Knights
  
Taking the initiative
Daisy started her business from a work bench in her bedroom whilst she was still studying at Saint Martins and in less than a year is being stocked on Net-a-Porter.com and featured in magazines like Vogue and Elle.

Taking the initiative early was a definite advantage, she explains. “When I left university I was already stocking shops in London and luckily I wasn’t starting out on my own, my great friend Michelle was already handling the press and sales and together we have evolved the business.”

Daisy is also passionate about taking a sustainable approach to her business. All her jewellery is made from recycled silver in her UK workshop, her fine jewellery collections are made from ethically mined gold and diamonds and all her pouches are made in the UK. She says: “Even our business cards are made from recycled paper!”
Alison Taylor
09/06/2010
