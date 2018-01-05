Daisy's advice

>
Inspirational Women: Daisy Knights
  
So what inspires her nature-meets-punk designs? “Growing up in the Cotswolds and spending summers by the sea on the Isle of Wight. I’m inspired by nature but also friends and family - each one of my collections is named after somebody close to me.”

Starting a business so young hasn’t been without its difficulties. “Sometimes people don’t take you seriously”, Daisy explains.

But determination and the fact that she gets to spend every day creating at her workbench far outweighs a silly little thing like ageism. “It just makes me more determined. I’m lucky too because I have a close group of friends and family supporting and encouraging everything I do.”

What advice would she offer other women keen to pursue a business idea? “Go for something you are completely obsessed with because it’s not a normal 9 to 5; you have to live and breathe it. But most of all you have to believe in yourself!”

Daisyknights.com


