>
>
Inspirational Women: Daisy Knights
 Photo 4/4 
Follow in Daisy's footsteps
In this article

Follow in Daisy's footsteps


Daisy Knight's Mini CV

1998-2005
A-levels,  Art, History of Art, Textiles
Cheltenham Ladies College

2005-2009
BA jewellery design
Central Saint Martins

2006
First exhibition
Stone Gallery, Burford, Oxfordshire

2007
First stockists
Five Paul and Joe boutiques, London

2009
July – Press in Vogue
 Feature: on Amanda and her daughter Tallulah Harlech, photographed by Mario Testino

July - August: Bench work intern
Melissa Joy Manning, New York

September: Studio and press office open in London, stocking ten
boutiques across the country

September: Wins Bright Young Gem award
 
September: Exhibit at International Jewellery London

Astley Clarke Gold Award: designed exclusive ‘Mary-Clare collection”

December: Daisy Knights Jewellery Design Pop-up shop,
Fuham Road, London

2010
April: Opens studio and workshop in Cotswolds

April: Stocks Net-a-Porter.com
Alison Taylor
09/06/2010
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
Famous lesbian and bisexual womenThis Week's Emmerdale Spoilers
Rare baby namesThe most beautiful villages in Europe
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Changing your name | How to change your name
Work for yourself - get your small business online
How to deal with redundancy
Registering and voting: everything you need to know
See all Women in Focus guides
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         