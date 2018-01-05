In this article







Follow in Daisy's footsteps

Daisy Knight's Mini CV



1998-2005

A-levels, Art, History of Art, Textiles

Cheltenham Ladies College



2005-2009

BA jewellery design

Central Saint Martins



2006

First exhibition

Stone Gallery, Burford, Oxfordshire



2007

First stockists

Five Paul and Joe boutiques, London



2009

July – Press in Vogue

Feature: on Amanda and her daughter Tallulah Harlech, photographed by Mario Testino



July - August: Bench work intern

Melissa Joy Manning, New York



September: Studio and press office open in London, stocking ten

boutiques across the country



September: Wins Bright Young Gem award



September: Exhibit at International Jewellery London



Astley Clarke Gold Award: designed exclusive ‘Mary-Clare collection”



December: Daisy Knights Jewellery Design Pop-up shop,

Fuham Road, London



2010

April: Opens studio and workshop in Cotswolds



April: Stocks Net-a-Porter.com





