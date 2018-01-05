Follow in Daisy's footsteps
Daisy Knight's Mini CV
1998-2005
A-levels, Art, History of Art, Textiles
Cheltenham Ladies College
2005-2009
BA jewellery design
Central Saint Martins
2006
First exhibition
Stone Gallery, Burford, Oxfordshire
2007
First stockists
Five Paul and Joe boutiques, London
2009
July – Press in Vogue
Feature: on Amanda and her daughter Tallulah Harlech, photographed by Mario Testino
July - August: Bench work intern
Melissa Joy Manning, New York
September: Studio and press office open in London, stocking ten
boutiques across the country
September: Wins Bright Young Gem award
September: Exhibit at International Jewellery London
Astley Clarke Gold Award: designed exclusive ‘Mary-Clare collection”
December: Daisy Knights Jewellery Design Pop-up shop,
Fuham Road, London
2010
April: Opens studio and workshop in Cotswolds
April: Stocks Net-a-Porter.com