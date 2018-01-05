In this article







































Marie-Jo Pérec, French olympic champion

Born: 9th May, 1968.



Known as "the gazelle" - for good reason! - Marie-Jo Pérec is the only French woman to have won three gold Olympic medals.



She came first place in the 400m at the Barcelona Games in 1992 before repeating her triumph four years later in Atlanta, where she also took home gold for the 200m.



She holds many world records, including that of first athlete - male or female - to win a gold medal in the 400m race twice in a row.



If anyone needed proof that women can be as powerful as men on the track, Pérec is it! She's still one of the most renowned female athletes, both in France and across the world.

Photo : Marie-Jo Pérec at the Atlanta Olympic Games in 1996 ©Sipa

