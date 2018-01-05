>
>
Female Olympic Champions: Sportswomen who made history
  
Marie-Jo Pérec, French olympic champion
In this article

Marie-Jo Pérec, French olympic champion


Born: 9th May, 1968.

Known as "the gazelle" - for good reason! - Marie-Jo  Pérec is the only French woman to have won three gold Olympic medals.

She came first place in the 400m at the Barcelona Games in 1992 before repeating her triumph four years later in Atlanta, where she also took home gold for the 200m.

She holds many world records, including that of first athlete - male or female - to win a gold medal in the 400m race twice in a row.

If anyone needed proof that women can be as powerful as men on the track, Pérec is it! She's still one of the most renowned female athletes, both in France and across the world.

Photo : Marie-Jo Pérec at the Atlanta Olympic Games in 1996 ©Sipa
The London Olympics 2012: Olympic special
Victoria Turk
24/07/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
The best ideas for New Year's Eve worldwide!Celebrity couples getting married in 2018
Sexy and smart: Why we fancy these guys The Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were Born
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Changing your name | How to change your name
Work for yourself - get your small business online
How to deal with redundancy
Registering and voting: everything you need to know
See all Women in Focus guides
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         