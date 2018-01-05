Suzanne Lenglen la divine déesse du tennis

Born: 24th May, 1899.



The French press called her "La Divine" ("the divine one") for her never-before-seen sporting ability: Suzanne Lenglen was the first French woman to become an Olympic tennis champion, and she's still the only one!



She took home gold in the women's singles, and bronze in the women's doubles, at Anvers in 1920. She also won gold for the mixed doubles tournament in the same year - now that's one busy lady.



As one of the first real tennis stars, Suzanne cemented her place as an internationally recognised champion. She even gave her name to one of the courts at the annual Roland Garros tournament in Paris. Not bad eh?



Photo : Suzanne Lenglen ©aufeminin