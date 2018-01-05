Nadia Comaneci

Born: 12th November, 1961.



Romanian gymnast Nadia Comaneci won not one or two, but three gold medals at the Montreal Olympic Games in 1976 - and a further two in Moscow four years later. She was a champion on the asymmetric bars and the balance beam, as well as at floor gymnastics.



As if that weren't impressive enough, she was the first gymnast ever to get a perfect 10 score - and she did it when she was just 14 years old!



With her youth and talent, she became an inspiration to girls all over and can be credited in part for the ongoing popularity of gymnastics.



